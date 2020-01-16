|
|
|
CARTER Sheila
(nee Fordham) Sheila, formerly of Outwood
and Kirkhamgate, passed away peacefully on 29th December 2019 at Pinderfields Hospital following
a short illness aged 92 years.
Dearly loved and devoted wife to the late Jack and very precious mother to Gill, Anne and Mary and their partners Neil, Chris and Tony.
Her life was filled with joy by her grandchildren Andrew, Laura,
Helen and Adam and by great granddaughter Ivy who each had their own special place in her heart. Sheila will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at
St Mary Magdalene Church, Outwood at 10.45am on
Monday 20th January 2020 followed by a private cremation
at Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations may be made to Wakefield Hospice. A collection box will be at the church.
Any enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service
01924 376950
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 16, 2020