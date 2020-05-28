|
Duxbury Sheila Our precious mum, passed away peacefully with close family by her side on 27 April 2020 aged 85.
She will be sadly missed by family and friends whilst she has gone to join her beloved husband Eric who preceded her 20 years ago and was never out of her thoughts.
She leaves behind children
Stephen, Elona, Janet and Terence, their partners and her grandchildren who will all keep
her ever close in their hearts.
A funeral service was held at Wakefield Crematorium on 27 May attended by all close family.
Published in Wakefield Express on May 28, 2020