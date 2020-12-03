|
COULTISH SHIRLEY On November 25th peacefully
in West Villa Residential Home
and late of Eastmoor, aged 82 years.
Betty, beloved wife of the late Ron
and also a much loved
Step Mum, Grandma and Aunt.
A private funeral service
will take place at
St James Church, Chapelthorpe.
Enquiries to Arthur Bell Funeral Directors 01924 822281.
The family would like to give
their sincere thanks to all staff at
West Villa for their loving and
devoted care of Shirley
over the last two years.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 3, 2020