Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur Bell Wakefield Ltd
67 Lake Lock Road
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF3 4HP
01924 822281
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Coultish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Coultish

Notice Condolences

Shirley Coultish Notice
COULTISH SHIRLEY On November 25th peacefully
in West Villa Residential Home
and late of Eastmoor, aged 82 years.
Betty, beloved wife of the late Ron
and also a much loved
Step Mum, Grandma and Aunt.
A private funeral service
will take place at
St James Church, Chapelthorpe.
Enquiries to Arthur Bell Funeral Directors 01924 822281.
The family would like to give
their sincere thanks to all staff at
West Villa for their loving and
devoted care of Shirley
over the last two years.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Arthur Bell Wakefield Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -