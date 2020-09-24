|
Newsome Shirley Heather and family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages of condolence and donations to Alzheimer's UK received following their recent sad loss of Shirley.
Thanks also to the care home staff at The Sycamores for their much appreciated care of Shirley during her illness, to Roger Payne for his words of tribute at the funeral service and to George Steele's for the funeral arrangements.
Published in Wakefield Express on Sept. 24, 2020