|
|
|
WILLIAMS SHIRLEY ELIZABETH
1931 - 2020 Peacefully on
Tuesday 17th November 2020 at Aden House Residential Care Home, Clayton West, Huddersfield, formerly of Newcastle and Scissett, aged 89 years, Shirley, dearly loved mum of Tim,
dear mother-in-law of Gillian
and loving grandma of
Sophie and Ben.
Shirley will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.
A private service of celebration for Shirley's life will take place on Wednesday 2nd December 2020 at Wakefield Crematorium
at 10:15 a.m.
Live webcast can be viewed on www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view
Login / Order ID: 57430
Password: xqecshpr
Will friends please
accept this intimation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired for the benefit of Dementia UK
may be made online at
www.rfearnley-funerals.co.uk - Memory Giving - Donations.
Enquiries to Richard Fearnley Independent Funeral Directors
Tel: 01924 494435.
Published in Wakefield Express on Nov. 26, 2020