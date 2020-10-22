|
|
|
Jackson Stephen Aged 51 years, peacefully at home on 10th October 2020 with his family following a short,
bravely fought illness.
Beloved husband of Alison,
forever loved dad to Alfie and Polly and loving son of June and Dave.
A much loved brother, uncle,
son-in-law, brother-in-law and
a true friend to many.
Forever in the hearts
of those who love him.
Service to be held 11am,
2nd November at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only, anyone wishing to make a donation
to the family's chosen charities
in memory of Stephen
can do so via JustGiving.
For any further enquiries please contact Horbury Road Funeral Care on 01924 376690.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 22, 2020