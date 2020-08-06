|
ARMITAGE Sue
(née Brannan) Of Easington, formerly of Crofton, passed away peacefully at home, Monday 27th July 2020,
aged 68 years.
Dear wife of the late Gerald,
a dearly loved mum,
nan and great nan.
Funeral service Friday 14th August, 11.30a.m. at The Chanterlands Crematorium, Hull (large chapel). Due to Covid restrictions numbers in the chapel are limited.
Flowers welcome.
Resting in the care of
C Fewster & Son Ltd, Rest Rooms,
Church Lane, Patrington.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 6, 2020