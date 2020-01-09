|
|
|
DENTON Susan Ann December 24th peacefully in hospital and of Flanshaw Park,
aged 69 years, the much loved
mum of Samantha and son in law Barry, a loving grandma of Jacob and a good friend to many.
The funeral service for Susan
will take place at St Michaels Church, Wakefield on
Monday January 20th at 1.00 followed by cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Family flowers only please any donations in lieu will be given to
the Respiratory Ward at Pinderfield's Hospital for which
a box will be provided.
For any other enquiries please contact Harpin's Funeral Service
tel 01924 371091
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 9, 2020