McDARBY
Susan Mary Of Crofton passed away peacefully
with her loving family by her side on
Thursday 13th August aged 73 years.
The devoted wife of Tony, cherished
mum of Angela, Krista and Jackie,
much loved nana of Marianna,
Christos, Thomas, Skylar and Mats
and loved daughter of Mary and the
late Ben. Susan will be sadly missed
by the many foster children she
helped lovingly raise, as well as
all her family and friends.
The service for Susan will be held
at Crofton Parish Church followed
by a burial in Crofton Churchyard.
Due to current restrictions only
immediate family and people invited
will be allowed to attend the service.
Donations in lieu of flowers
may be donated directly
online to Macmillan.
All enquiries to R J Burgess,
Manorfields Funeral Home, Crofton,
01924 860097.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 27, 2020