Clarke Terence Austin (Terry) Of Crofton aged 86 years passed away peacefully at home with his
loving family by his side on
Tuesday 4th August 2020.
The beloved husband of Margaret,
much loved dad of Maxine and
Matthew, cherished grandad and a
very dear brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend to so many.
The funeral service for Terry will be
attended by immediate family
only. All enquiries please to
R. J. Burgess Funeral Directors
01924 894017.
Published in Wakefield Express on Aug. 13, 2020