COLLEY THOMAS (TOM) On 25th March, peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital after
a long illness, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pam, much loved dad of Kim & Richard, loving grandad of Alexander & Bethany and great grandad of Joshua, Thea, Sebastian & Henrietta. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dale Care for their care and attention. In view of the current situation there will be a private funeral with only close family in attendance.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 2, 2020