Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Colley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Colley

Notice Condolences

Thomas Colley Notice
COLLEY THOMAS (TOM) On 25th March, peacefully in Pinderfields Hospital after
a long illness, aged 90 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pam, much loved dad of Kim & Richard, loving grandad of Alexander & Bethany and great grandad of Joshua, Thea, Sebastian & Henrietta. The family would like to give a special thank you to Dale Care for their care and attention. In view of the current situation there will be a private funeral with only close family in attendance.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -