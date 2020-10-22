|
Hancock Tracy
(nee Maher) Celebrating
her life.
Peacefully passed away at home
on the 11th October 2020,
aged 61 years, surrounded
by her close family.
As the wife of her late husband Kenneth, Tracy will be lovingly remembered by her sons,
Chris and Simon, brothers
Phillip, Christopher and Sean, sister Carmel, nieces, nephews and friends.
A special thanks to the palliative care team who ensured
Tracy's comfort and peace was maintained throughout
her short illness.
The funeral service for Tracy will take place on the 28th October
at St Austin's Church.
We kindly ask you to respect Tracy's wishes and act accordingly with the unprecedented times regarding the pandemic we have all been subject to and understand that there will be no wake following on from the service.
In lieu of flowers, Tracy's wishes entailed donations to be made to the palliative care team
in light of their selflessness.
A donation box will be provided.
She will be greatly missed
by all xxxxx
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 22, 2020