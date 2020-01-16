|
|
|
Burrows Trevor 1941-2020
Of Sandal, Wakefield and
formerly of Barnsley.
Died 6th January 2020 peacefully
in Pinderfields Hospital, Wakefield
with his wife of 56 years,
Margaret beside him.
He had a number of years of
serious illness borne bravely.
He was a truly lovely man and
will be much missed.
Family flowers only please.
Donation if desired for
Wakefield Hospice.
A box will be provided at the crematorium.
Funeral Friday 24th January,
service at Wakefield Crematorium at 10.00am.
Enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service. Tel. 01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 16, 2020