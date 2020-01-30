|
|
|
Burrows Trevor Margaret Burrows would like to thank The Ambulance Service and Pinderfields A & E for their prompt attention and superb care.
Also to New Southcare Surgery for their ongoing care and attention
to Trev over many years.
Special thanks to his carers from Flexicare at Home who were not only extremely competent and reliable but were a pleasure to have around. Howarth Funeral Service organised everything just as
I wanted it and offered excellent advice. Last but by no means
least, my heartfelt thanks to
Lesley Blessington, the Celebrant, who turned my words into the most beautiful tribute to Trev. A very special lady. The collection at the Crematorium raised £250.00 for Wakefield Hospice and my thanks go to everyone who contributed.
Published in Wakefield Express on Jan. 30, 2020