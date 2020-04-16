|
|
|
Graham Trevor (TG) Of Crofton, aged 69 years,
died peacefully at home with
his family at his side on
Wednesday 8th April 2020.
The beloved husband of Jean,
dearly loved dad of Shane, Debbie & Liam very dear stepdad to Tracey, Terry, Jayne and Carole a cherished grandad and great grandad and
a dear brother, brother-in-law,
uncle and friend.
Trevor will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A cremation service will
be held for Trevor.
Due to current restrictions
only persons invited are
allowed to attend the service.
At a later date the family intend to arrange a memorial service details will be announced later.
All enquiries to RJ Burgess, Manorfields Funeral Home, Crofton 01924 860097.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 16, 2020