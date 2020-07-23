Home

Funeral
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:30
Horbury Lawnmowers
Trevor Schofield

Trevor Schofield Notice
Schofield Trevor In loving memory of:
Trevor Schofield unique and characterful dad to Jonathan and Alison and partner to Jean who sadly passed away on
Sunday 5th July
at his home in Horbury.
Much loved son, grandson, brother, dad, partner, uncle and grandad, we will miss him dearly.

Everyone from around Horbury knew Trev for his brown overalls, his ' characterful personality ' and his favourite place of work - Horbury Lawnmowers.

The funeral cortège will drive
past Horbury Lawnmowers on
Monday 27th July at 11.30am following on through the centre
of Horbury, then onto
a private church service.
The burial, if anyone would
like to attend, will be at
St James Parish Church,
Thornes at 1pm then onto
Horbury Conservative club - this will be dependant on numbers.
Published in Wakefield Express on July 23, 2020
