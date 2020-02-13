Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00
St Paul's Church
Walton
Burial
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
St Helen's Churchyard
Thompson Trevor Andrew Formerly of Walton.
Beloved husband of Jane, cherished father to Andrew and Robert and a dear friend to many.
Peacefully in Victoria House Nursing Home, Ryhill, on
4th February 2020, aged 78 years.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday 20th February 2020 at
St Paul's Church, Walton, at 11am followed by Burial at
St Helen's Churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made
at the church for
Victoria House Nursing Home.
All enquiries to
Wakefield Funeral Service,
76 Horbury Road, Wakefield
Tel 01924 372260
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020
