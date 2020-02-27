|
|
|
Thompson Trevor Andrew The family of the late
Trevor Thompson who passed away on 4th February 2020, would like to thank all family and friends for their support and kind thoughts at this sad time.
We would also like to thank
Bishop Tom Butler for his prayers and kind words and also Wakefield Funeral Services for the special care they showed us. A collection was raised in recognition for the excellent care given to Trevor by the staff at Victoria House Nursing Home, Ryhill.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 27, 2020