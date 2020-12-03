|
|
|
Briel (nee Heath)
Valerie Alma Mary
'Val' Val very peacefully died at home on 20th November 2020.
Despite her 91 years,
she had remained at
home living independently.
Over the last few months although she had become physically frail, she continued to be intellectually engaged and in frequent contact with friends and family by phone.
A small family funeral will be held in Bretton over the coming weeks, and a memorial service will be arranged at a later date when
a larger celebration of her
life can take place.
She will leave a big gap
for her daughter Ruth,
grandsons Danny and Joe
and all those who knew her.
Published in Wakefield Express on Dec. 3, 2020