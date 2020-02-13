Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Eggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera Eggett

Notice Condolences

Vera Eggett Notice
Eggett Vera It is with great sadness that
the family of Vera Eggett,
aged 91 years, announce her passing on Tuesday 4th February 2020 in Pinderfields Hospital surrounded by her family.
Wife of the late William (Billy) Eggett, mother of Steven Eggett MBE and his wife Jean and of Patricia Pritchard and her husband Roy. Vera was grandma to Christopher, Nicholas, Kirsty
and Alex and great grandma to nine great grand children.
Vera will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place at Dewsbury Crematorium on Thursday 20th February at 11.15am. Family flowers only,
any donations will go to
Wakefield Hospice.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -