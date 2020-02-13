|
|
|
Eggett Vera It is with great sadness that
the family of Vera Eggett,
aged 91 years, announce her passing on Tuesday 4th February 2020 in Pinderfields Hospital surrounded by her family.
Wife of the late William (Billy) Eggett, mother of Steven Eggett MBE and his wife Jean and of Patricia Pritchard and her husband Roy. Vera was grandma to Christopher, Nicholas, Kirsty
and Alex and great grandma to nine great grand children.
Vera will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
The funeral will take place at Dewsbury Crematorium on Thursday 20th February at 11.15am. Family flowers only,
any donations will go to
Wakefield Hospice.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020