|
|
|
LYNAS Vicki
(nee Welldon) Passed away peacefully after a short illness
on 29th May 2020.
Adored and cherished wife of Martin, inspirational and caring mum of Chelsie, Jessica, Samuel, Shannon and Matilda, much loved daughter in law of Mavis and Mike and beloved sister of Darren
and sister in law Wendy,.
Vicki wished for donations to
made for Candlelighters Leeds.
Private funeral has taken place.
A celebration of Vicki's life
will be held at a later date.
Published in Wakefield Express on June 11, 2020