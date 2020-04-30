|
|
|
HAMILTON Nee GRAHAM
VIOLET
Vicky On 21st April 2020, in hospital, of Middlestown, aged 84 years, Vicky, loved and devoted Wife of the late Douglas, beloved Mother of Andrew, Richard and Ian, a dear mother in law, loving Grandma of Joanne, Mia, Alayah and Madison.
Due to the present guidelines a private family ceremony will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 14th May 2020.
Donations in her memory may be forwarded to Multiple Sclerosis Society (Reg Charity Nos 1139257 / SC041990)
She will be sadly missed.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 30, 2020