Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Hamilton

Notice Condolences

Violet Hamilton Notice
HAMILTON Nee GRAHAM
VIOLET
Vicky On 21st April 2020, in hospital, of Middlestown, aged 84 years, Vicky, loved and devoted Wife of the late Douglas, beloved Mother of Andrew, Richard and Ian, a dear mother in law, loving Grandma of Joanne, Mia, Alayah and Madison.
Due to the present guidelines a private family ceremony will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Thursday 14th May 2020.
Donations in her memory may be forwarded to Multiple Sclerosis Society (Reg Charity Nos 1139257 / SC041990)
She will be sadly missed.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -