McCraw
(nee Bell)
Wendy Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on 29th January, 2020, aged 73 years.
Wendy, the beloved wife of Thomas, the much loved mum of Thomas, Karron and Kathryn, a cherished grandma, a dear sister and a good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 12th February at 2.20p.m. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Wendy may be made to RNIB for which a plate will be available at the service.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium.
Any enquiries should be made to Wakefield Independent Funeral Service, Tel 01924 2424444.
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 6, 2020