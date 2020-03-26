|
|
|
JENNINGS Wilf On 19th March 2020,
in hospital, after a brave fight with illness, recently of Earlsheaton, formerly of New Crofton,
aged 82 years, Wilfred,
very much loved husband
and soul mate of Mary,
much loved dad of Phillip
and partner Kim, a beloved brother, brother in law and uncle.
The funeral service will be held at
Wakefield Crematorium on
Thursday 26th March 2020
at 10am.
Family flowers only,
donations in memory of Wilf may be sent to George Brooke Ltd.,
for the benefit of
The RAF Association.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 26, 2020