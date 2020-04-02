|
|
|
JENNINGS WILF Mary & Phillip would like to convey
their heartfelt thanks to all relatives, friends, neighbours and Julie Scott and family for the
lovely messages of
support and sympathy at
this most difficult time.
The care and concern of Pinderfields wards 44 and 45 and Dewsbury Hospital wards 2 and 8, Earlsheaton Medical Centre, the ambulance service and Pso Jo Walshaw has been much appreciated.
Finally to all at George Brooke Ltd for their amazing support and care throughout this most difficult time.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 2, 2020