|
|
|
ARMITAGE WILFRED Passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on
1st February, aged 84 years.
A much loved husband of the late Renee and beloved father to three sons. A devoted grandad and great grandad. Family flowers only, donations kindly received for
Age UK. Funeral Tuesday 25th February, service at Howarth Funeral Service, 125 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield at 10:00am. Followed by interment at
Sugar Lane Cemetery.
Further enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service.
Tel. 01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020