Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howarth Funeral Service (Thornes)
125 Denby Dale Road
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF2 8EB
01924 376590
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00
Howarth Funeral Service (Thornes)
125 Denby Dale Road
Wakefield, West Yorkshire WF2 8EB
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfred Armitage
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfred Armitage

Notice Condolences

Wilfred Armitage Notice
ARMITAGE WILFRED Passed away peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on
1st February, aged 84 years.
A much loved husband of the late Renee and beloved father to three sons. A devoted grandad and great grandad. Family flowers only, donations kindly received for
Age UK. Funeral Tuesday 25th February, service at Howarth Funeral Service, 125 Denby Dale Road, Wakefield at 10:00am. Followed by interment at
Sugar Lane Cemetery.
Further enquiries to Howarth Funeral Service.
Tel. 01924 376590
Published in Wakefield Express on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -