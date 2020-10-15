|
|
|
COATES William
(Les) On 4th October 2020
in Pinderfields Hospital
aged 86 years.
Les,
loving husband of
the late Betty
caring father to
Susan, Lynden and
the late Martin,
respected father-in-law to
Andrew and Kay,
a very proud grandad to
Katie, Lewis, Jake and Ben
and a doting great grandad to
Francesca.
Due to the present restrictions
the funeral will be private
but donations in memory of Les
for the benefit of the
British Heart Foundation
can be sent to
Eric F Box Funeral Directors,
7 Kingsway, Ossett, WF5 8DA.
The family would like to offer
a sincere thank you to the
whole team at
Pinderfields Hospital
for their loving care during
Les' last illness.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 15, 2020