|
|
|
DAVIES Winnie Peacefully on April 15th
and of Ossett, aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Eddie, much loved mum of Glyn
and Ian, mother-in-law of Deb and Janet, devoted and much loved nan of Joe, Katie, Dan, Nicky, Ryan, Paul and Kate and great nan of Jake, Chloe and Oliver.
Mum, all my life you've been around and loved and cared for me,
And every day I'll think of you
and the love you gave to me,
Now you're gone and free of pain,
to dance up in the sky,
With my Dad, hand in hand,
as the clouds go tumbling by,
When I look up I'll always know, you're looking down on me,
My guardian angels waltzing round, for eternity.
All our love forever, Glyn and Debs XXX
To my Mum
If Roses grow in Heaven Dad,
Then pick a bunch for me,
Place them in Mum's arms
And tell her they're from me.
Tell her that I miss her
And I love her tenderly,
Take her in your arms Dad
And hold her for a while,
Place a kiss upon her cheek Dad,
She's with you but she's fragile
As she turns to look at you
Once more you can see her smile.
Remembering Mum is easy,
I do it every day
But there is now an ache within my
heart that will never go away
All our love Mum,
Ian and Janet XX
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 30, 2020