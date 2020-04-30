|
|
|
DAVIES Winnie Nan!!!
The light has gone
So please go and run free.
You leave us the memories
What a Queen for this family you have been.
You've always said your prayers
And have been guided right.
I say this prayer for you
That everything's going to be alright.
So, go and dance with Grandad
Go up and hold his hand.
Dance like never before
Together now, for evermore
From meeting in the North West
Together again, at peace they
will rest.
stroNg
inspirAtional
kiNd
Love ya Nan, going to miss you kid!!!
Love from "R" Joe. xXx
You are with me even though you are far away
You are in my heart, in my thoughts and in my life always.
Now go and be with Grandad,
be happy.
I know you are both looking over us all and taking care of us.
I will miss you both, love you always.
Katie, Paul, Jake & Chloe XXXX
Nan,
Although it fills us with huge sadness, we know you're at peace. You were a great part of all of our lives and our memories of you will live on forever.
You're back with Grandad now and we know you're continuing your happiness, back together again.
Love you loads,
Dan and Kate xxx
Nan, you are in our hearts,
in our thoughts, in our life always.
To have you as our Nan and
Great Nan was the greatest gift
of all.
Now you can be complete again and truly happy with Grandad.
We love you so much, and always will. Never stop dancing Nan!
All our love, Nicky, Ryan and Oliver. X X X
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 30, 2020