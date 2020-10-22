|
|
|
Calthorpe (nee Brooks)
Yvonne Peacefully at Pinderfields Hospital on the 13th October 2020 at 3.15pm, Yvonne aged 74 years.
The dear daughter of Doris Brooks, loving wife of Peter, much loved mum of Chris and Terry and a dear sister of Glynnis, Melvin, Steven, Stewart and Andrew.
Yvonne was loved by all and will be sadly missed.
A private family funeral service will take place at Wakefield Crematorium on Tuesday 27th October at 3pm. Family flowers only please, donations would be greatly appreciated for The Macular Society Wakefield and The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to Wakefield Funeral Service Tel 01924 242444.
Published in Wakefield Express on Oct. 22, 2020