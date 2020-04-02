|
WILD Nee BEAUMONT
YVONNE On 25th March 2020, at her home in Ossett, aged 86 years, Yvonne, beloved wife of the late Bill,
loving mum of Daphne and Graham, dear mother in law of Richard and Kay, dearly loved grandma of Andrew, Mark, Rebecca and Rachael and remembered with love by her great grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held at Wakefield Crematorium on Friday 3rd April 2020 at 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to George Brooke Funeral Directors of Dewsbury for the benefit of Alzheimer's Society.
A most grateful note of thanks for the care and compassion shown by Caires Care, staff of
Croftlands Care Home and
Orchard Croft Surgery.
Published in Wakefield Express on Apr. 2, 2020