STANLEY (née Moore)
Zoe On 9th March 2020,
peacefully at Wakefield Hospice, Zoe, aged 41 years.
A dearly loved wife of Michael, much loved mum to Robin and Theo, a beloved daughter to Gill, John and Peter, a dear sister,
sister in law and aunt.
Service and cremation at Wakefield Crematorium on Wednesday 25th March at 3.00p.m. No flowers
by request but donations to
Wakefield Hospice would be much appreciated, a collection box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to Coop Funeralcare Horbury Road tel. 01924 376690. Will all friends please meet at the crematorium and accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Wakefield Express on Mar. 19, 2020