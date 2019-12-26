|
Aaron Scott Kunak, 30, of Wapakoneta, died Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence.
He was born March 6, 1989, in Coldwater, MI, the son of Randy S. and Theresa (Soper) Kunak. His father and step-mother, Randy and Cathy Kunak survive in Wapakoneta, and his mother Theresa Dalrymple, survives in Cusseta, AL.
Other survivors include three daughters, Brooklynne, Baylee, and Brynleigh Kunak, all of Wapakoneta; three siblings, James Kunak, St. Marys, Nathan (Paige) Farr, Rossville, GA, and Katie (Ryan) Welch, Sevierville, TN; a nephew, Domonic Welch; grandparents, Jim and Sue Snyder, Sevierville, TN; Larry Pulley, Wapakoneta and Diana Stout, St. Marys; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond and Carol Kunak.
Aaron worked for Boomerang Rubber, Inc., Botkins, and was a 2008 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. He loved spending time with his daughters, and enjoyed riding 4-wheelers, and Jeeps.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Ryan Claybaugh officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m., Sunday and 1 hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Dec. 26, 2019