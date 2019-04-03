Home

Ada P. Jackson


Ada P. Jackson Obituary
Ada P. Jackson, age 100, of Spencerville, passed at 8:40 p.m., Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Roselawn Manor.
She was born May 9, 1918 to the late Charles Martin and Lela Vivian Meeker Mitchell.
Mrs. Jackson had worked at the Lima and St. Mary's K-Mart and was a member of Southside Christian Church. She loved working in her yard and will be remembered for keeping it well groomed, with no weeds. She was a very loving mother and grandmother.
Her family includes - Richard L. Fissel, deceased; Billy William Fissel, deceased; Phyllis (Sam, deceased) Collins-Blythe of Spencerville; Robert Eugene (Carol) Fissel of Wapakoneta; Sandra Jean (Charles of Edgertown) Gaskill, deceased; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sibilings - Orville Mitchell; Leo Mitchell; Norman Mitchell; Vera Piko; Olive Hiner; Betty Hall.
Funeral services will begin 1 p.m., Monday, April 8, 2019 at Bayliff and Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Ed Ingram will officiate. Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lima. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday and one hour prior to services Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Only Believe Ministries. Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019
