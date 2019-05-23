Alfred C. Hollenbacher, 78, of Wapakoneta passed away at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Wapakoneta Manor.

He was born on Dec. 22, 1940 to William and Bertha (Baker) Hollenbacher who preceded him in death. On June 6, 1964 he married Doris Schroer and she survives in Wapakoneta.

Survivors include two children, Sherrie (Doug) Fisher of Wapakoneta, Mark (Sandra) Hollenbacher of Botkins; six grandchildren, Audrey (Michael) Wood, Erin (Michael) Ford, Colton Fisher, Braden Fisher, Brett Marbaugh, Keith Marbaugh; three great-grandchildren, Isabella, Casen, Quintin Ford; two sisters, Alvina Thomas of Wapakoneta, Hilda (Edwin) Koch Jr. of Lakeview; several nieces, nephews and his dog Sophie.

He was preceded in death by a brother Orville (D'Meria) Hollenbacher; a sister Naomi (Harold) Kohler and a brother-in-law Richard Thomas.

Alfred retired from Goodyear and had previously worked at the Wapakoneta Machine Company. He was a past member of the Wapakoneta Fire Auxiliary and a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, cutting wood, collecting toy semis and tractors, playing cards, truck pulls, and polka and old country music.

Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wapakoneta with Rev. Sam Buehrer officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to the Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary