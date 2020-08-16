Alfrieda Backs, 91, of St. Marys, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in St. Marys.
She was born Sept. 14, 1928, in Dayton, the daughter of Alvin and Anna (Heitbrink) Menker. She married Donald Backs on Jan. 22, 1947; he preceded her in death on May 5, 1998.
She is survived by her children: Dennis Backs of Marion, Ind.; Diana (Michael) Jacob of Marion, Ind.; Barb Yohler of Verona, Pa.; Mary Lou (Ralph) Angstmann of St. Marys; Donna (Bob) Kantner of St. Marys; Sara (Steve) Katterheinrich of St. Marys; Ed (Nicole Carnes) of Troy. She is survived by her grandchildren: Kimberly Backs; Brian Backs; Michael Jacob; Mark Jacob; Mindy Stupples; Julie Willoughby; Patty Mosness; Joe Morgan; Bob Morgan; Kathy Morgan; Robert Nelson; Brad Nelson; Ralph Angstmann; Jon Angstmann; Andrea Angstmann; Benjamin Botkin; Nicholas Botkin; Jennifer Miles; Andrew Zink; Diana Lefeld; Claire Zink; Rob Kantner; Brain Kantner; Kelly Christopher; Angela Long; Kristy Fryman; Edward Backs; Marcus Backs; Derek Backs. She is survived by 56 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren. She is survived by her siblings: Marilyn (Don) Schmitmeyer of Minster; Gene Menker of Texas. She is survived by her sons-in-law, Joe Morgan of Wapakoneta; Pat Nelson of Dayton; Chris Botkin of St. Marys.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; by her daughters, Dorothy Morgan, Betty Nelson, Marjorie Botkin; son-in-law, Steve Yohler; her sister, Ginny Schneider; brothers Lavern Menker, Norman Menker.
Alfrieda had previously worked at the St. Marys Cotton Mill, and she was a babysitter for numerous families in the area. She was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, where she was active in the Altar Society. She helped cook the famous turtle soup at the Parish Festival for many years. She was a very accomplished seamstress and had made many wedding dresses and clothing for her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys, the Reverend Alex Witt, celebrant. Burial will follow at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys.
Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. till 1 p.m., Tuesday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, where memorial gifts may be given to either the Friends of Holy Rosary Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Rd., St. Marys, is entrusted with Mrs. Backs' funeral arrangements, and condolences may sent to her family via Millerfuneralhomes.net.