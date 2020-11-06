Amy E. Bowersock, 68, of Wapakoneta, died 9:06 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Mercy Health St. Rita's, Lima.
She was born July 7, 1952, in Lima, the daughter of Don and Kathleen (Kah) Roediger, who preceded her in death. On Dec. 30, 2005, she married Michael Weiler, and he died Nov. 4, 2020.
Survivors include three children, Jason (Stacey) Bowersock, Wapakoneta, Jeremy (Holly) Bowersock, Wapakoneta, and Julie (Toby) Bair, Churubusco, IN; a step-daughter, Jessica (Manny) Atienzo, St Marys, OH; 13 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two step great- grandchildren; five siblings, Dan (Sue) Roediger, John (Kathy) Roediger, Tina Music, Ivy (Joe) Metzger, and Ted Roediger,
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Natasha Bowersock, and a step-son, Michael "Buck" Weiler.
A homemaker, Amy had worked at Superior Tube, Wapakoneta. She was known for her baked beans and caramels, and enjoyed gardening, especially caring for her roses. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family holiday gatherings.
Funeral services will be 4 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. Wapakoneta, Pastor David Kah officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Mercy Unlimited. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
In keeping with current health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.