Ann was a sweet, friendly and funny lady. Everytime I came to pick up her laundry, she would be talking on the phone, she would say oh, that's my girlfriend getting my laundry. She even invited me to watch days of are life, just come in keep it a secret. She will be missed by many. To the family she will be missed, she seemed like a wonderful mom,grandma and friend. God bless!!

Emily Green

Acquaintance