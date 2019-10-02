Home

Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
(419) 645-4501
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
Cridersville, OH
Anna Lunz


1935 - 2019
Anna Lunz Obituary
Anna Lunz, age 84 of Cridersville, passed at 8:45 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at Auglaize Acres Nursing Home.
She was born May 2, 1935 in Auglaize County to the late Lawrence and Ida Wierwille Schroer. On Sept. 19, 1953 she married Loren E. Lunz, who passed Tuesday, June 12, 2018. 
Anna graduated from Blume High School and retired as a supervisor from Superior Metal Products. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church and a former member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Spencerville.
Surviving are three sons - Terry (Judy) Lunz of Bellefontaine, Timothy Lunz of Lima, Trent (Brenda) Lunz of Cridersville; two daughters - Tonia Johnston of Lima, and Tamara (Phil) High of Lima; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death are two brothers - Donald Schroer and Willis Schroer; a sister - Rosemary Serr; a son-in-law - Jimmy Johnston.
Services will begin 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, near Cridersville. Pastor Samuel Payne will officiate and burial will follow in St. Matthew Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences by be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Oct. 3, 2019
