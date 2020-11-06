Arthur L. Shaw, 86, of New Knoxville, Ohio, died 5:10 p.m. Thursday, November 4, 2020, at Coldwater Community Hospital.
He was born March 21, 1934, in Auglaize County, Ohio, the son of Myron and Mamie (Oliver) Shaw.
He married Elaine Shuster on August 18, 1956; she preceded him in death on August 21, 2003.
He is survived by his children: Christine (Scott) Schroer of New Knoxville, Barbara (Mark) Howe of New Knoxville, Sondra (Bart) Thatcher of New Knoxville, John (Karen) Shaw of Traer, Iowa, and Michael (Lori) Shaw of New Knoxville. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; by his wife, Elaine; by a brother, Myron "Jack" Shaw.
Art was a 1952 graduate of Wapakoneta High School. He was a farmer, and retired from Hoge Lumber Company, where he had been a molder operator and truck driver. He later worked at Neil Armstrong Airport and Dennis Kohler Auctions.
He was an active member of the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, where he was a choir member for many years. He served on the board of directors of Agape Ministries in Saint Marys and was a member of Eagles' Lodge 767. He enjoyed working on antique tractors and was a member of the Buckeye Farm Antique Club.
Funeral rites will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, the Reverend Dennis Gaertner, officiant. Burial rites will be held at Pilger Ruhe Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the church. All visitors to the church are required to wear a mask, in accordance with the mandates of the Ohio Department of Health.
Memorial gifts may be given to either Agape Ministries or the New Knoxville United Methodist Church, and condolences may be sent to her family via Millerfuneralhomes.net