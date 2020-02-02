Home

Beatrice M. (Schindler) Vorhes


1933 - 2020
Beatrice M. (Schindler) Vorhes Obituary
Beatrice M. Vorhes, 86, passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at 8:35 p.m., at Auglaize Acres.
Beatrice was born May 15, 1933 in Lima, to Patric Bell and Estella Schindler both of whom preceded her in death.
Beatrice worked at U.S. Plastics for 27 years. She was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Lima, and she loved to read her Bible every day. She also enjoyed reading any other Christian books that she could find. She was a life member of the American Legion. Beatrice loved animals, and was both a dog and a cat person. She especially loved flowers. Gardening and landscaping were some of her greatest pleasures. Ultimately Beatrice loved her family above all else. She was a special woman and she will be sorely missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
Survivors include: son, Doug (Nancy) Vorhes; step-son, Robert G. (Linda) Vorhes; grandchildren, Stacey (Jeremy) VanFleet, Nicholas Vorhes, and Michelle (Matt) Shoffstall of Virginia Beach, Virginia; as well as six great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: parents, Patric Bell and Estella Schindler; as well as sister, Mary (Rex) Githens.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Chiles-Laman Funeral Homes Eastside Chapel. Visitation will be the evening prior on Tuesday, Feb. 4 from 6 until 8 p.m., also at the Eastside Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to family or to the Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Feb. 3, 2020
