Bernard E. Strohm Jr.
1929 - 2020
Bernard E. Strohm, Jr., 91, of rural Wapakoneta, died 11:24 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born April 17, 1929, in Wapakoneta, the son of Bernard W. & Clara (Roth) Strohm.
Survivors include a brother, Herman (Terry) Strohm, Baton Rouge, LA; a friend, Debra Dicke, Wapakoneta; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, William Frederick "Bill" (Eileen) Strohm, Emily Weber, and Mary (Bernie) Halker.
A lifelong farmer, Bernard was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. He was an U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a 1948 graduate of Blume High School. His hobbies included farming and gardening.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445.
The family will receive family and friends from 9 a.m. until time of service, Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
19
Service
10:00 AM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
19
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
