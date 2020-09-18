Bernard E. Strohm, Jr., 91, of rural Wapakoneta, died 11:24 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. He was born April 17, 1929, in Wapakoneta, the son of Bernard W. & Clara (Roth) Strohm.
Survivors include a brother, Herman (Terry) Strohm, Baton Rouge, LA; a friend, Debra Dicke, Wapakoneta; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his siblings, William Frederick "Bill" (Eileen) Strohm, Emily Weber, and Mary (Bernie) Halker.
A lifelong farmer, Bernard was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. He was an U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean War. He was a 1948 graduate of Blume High School. His hobbies included farming and gardening.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445.
The family will receive family and friends from 9 a.m. until time of service, Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Joseph Catholic Church. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.