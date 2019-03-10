Beth Gowan Hindenlang Fark age 56, of Waynesfield passed away 2:16 p.m. Saturday, March 9 at Lima Memorial. She was born Sept. 8, 1962 in Lima to Stanley and Mary Swisher Gowan who survive in Waynesfield. She was formerly married to William Michael Hindenlang and married Tony Fark July 21, 2018 and he survives in Waynesfield.

Beth graduated from Wapakoneta in 1980. She worked for McDonalds-Bellefontaine for over ten years. She loved being with family and spoiling her four grandsons.

Additional survivors include children: Casey (Jamie) Hindenlang of Wapakoneta, Kristy (Joshua) Vance of Waynesfield; grandsons: Cody, Isaiah and Jacob Hindenlang and Shawn Vance; a sister: Vicki Gowan; nephews: Joseph and Jeffrey Rodmaker; stepchildren: Marcus Glynn, Brittani and Brietta Fark.

She was preceded in death by a sister Stella Gowan.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral service will follow at noon with Pastor Gary Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Findlay. Memorial contributions may be given to the Ronald McDonald House or Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.