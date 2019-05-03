Betty A. Brown, 85, of Wapakoneta, passed away at 10:21 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Otterbein, Cridersville surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 19, 1933 in Glynwood to Gerard J. and Hattie (Duval) McEvoy who preceded her in death. On Sept. 17, 1955 she married Robert J. Brown and he passed away on May 9, 2011.

Survivors include four children: Diane (Rick) Place of Wapakoneta, Rick (Chris) Brown of Whitefish, MT, Steve (Mary) Brown of Cridersville, Ron (Lisa) Brown of Troy; seven grandchildren, Josh (Allisa) Place, Jared Morine, Noah (Nakina) Settlage, Mallory (Heath) Harney, Clayton (Mekenna) Brown, Katie (Kevin) Thayer, Allison (Brad Bishop)Brown; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers Robert (Sally) McEvoy, Norbert (Dianna Bowers) McEvoy; two sisters-in-law Jeanette Albers and Helen McEvoy.

She was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack, Bud, Leo McEvoy, and a sister Catherine McEvoy.

Betty was a member of the Women's Civic Club and St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was also a part of the Women's Sewing Circle. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Bridge. She dearly loved spending time with her family at sporting events, traveling, and camping.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta with Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. The family will receive friends in the St. Joseph's Parish Life Center following the Mass. A private family burial will take place at Gethsemane Cemetery, St. Marys. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Community Health Professionals. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.