Betty Bowman Brodbeck, 98, of Springboro, and formerly of Wapakoneta, passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at .

She was born on Sept. 7, 1920 in Carey to Harry M. & Alta N. Bowman. On Oct. 6, 1946 she married B. Robert Brodbeck who preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 1999. Betty is survived by her two daughters, Ann (Albert) Swigert of West Chester, Connie (David) Acconcia of Springboro; four grandchildren, Michael (Robin) Swigert, Julie Swigert, Amanda

(Tim) Bross, Caitlin Acconcia; five great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Caleb, and Emmaline Swigert, Owen and Grant Bross.

Betty earned a B.S. in Education from Ashland College, an M.A. in English Literature from the University of Akron and a Ph.D. in Biblical Literature from Southeastern University. She was a member of the English Department at Ashland University for 22 years where she also served as

President of Faculty Senate for two years and Chairman of the Athletic Committee for two years. Betty had lived in Ashland, for 35 years where she attended Emmanuel United Methodist Church and served as an Adult Sunday School teacher. After retiring, she moved to Wapakoneta and spent several months of the year in Lakeland, FL where she was a member of First United Methodist Church and taught the Koinonia Sunday School class. She also taught a weekly Bible study at Woodbrook Mobile Home Park.

Funeral services will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Schlosser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Wapakoneta, with Jerry Sharkey officiating. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Butler and Warren

Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019