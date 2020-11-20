Betty Jane "BJ" Wegner, of Wapakoneta, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 9:45 p.m., at Cridersville Health Care, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born on December 4, 1927, in Pontiac, MI to the late Fred and Ruth A. (Johnson) Knight.
Betty graduated from Clare High School, Clare, MI on May, 31, 1946. On September 8, 1993, she married the love of her life, Edward Charlie Wegner, in a beautiful park setting in Cortez, Colorado. He passed away on December 3, 2005.
She was also preceded in death by brothers, James L. Knight, Thomas Knight, Robert J. "Bob" Knight; and her sister, Sadie M. Johnston.
She is survived by her nephews, Randall (Anne) Johnston, of Wapakoneta, Michael A. (Nancy) Johnston of Omaha, NE, and Scott Knight and Christopher Knight, both of Michigan; nieces, Deborah (Kenneth deceased) Johnston Chambers of Mounds, OK, and Terri Knight Gupton, of Michigan; her brother-in-law, Ross E. Johnston of Wapakoneta; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; a great-great-nephew; and her close friend, Donna Vaughn of Wapakoneta.
Betty had worked at the Mt. Morris, MI movie theater and candy store and also at First Federal Bank, Mesa, AZ. She loved her animals, reading, crocheting, and spending time with her family and friends. Betty was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Wapakoneta. She was loved by all who knew her.
In keeping with Betty's wishes, no memorial service will be held and her body has been donated to the Body Donation Program at The Ohio State University. Memorial contributions can be made to Salem United Methodist Church or the Auglaize County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
The family has entrusted Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services with the arrangements.