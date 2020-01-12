Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schlosser Funeral Home
615 N. Dixie Highway
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-739-3323
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Schwarck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. (Martin) Schwarck


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. (Martin) Schwarck Obituary
Betty L. Schwarck, 95, of Wapakoneta passed away at 11:56 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Wapakoneta Manor.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1924 in Auglaize County to Elmer and Estella (Naylor) Martin who preceded her in death. On Jan. 5, 1943 she married Vernon L. "Vernie" Schwarck and he passed away on their 73rd wedding anniversary on Jan. 5, 2016.
Survivors include a son, John Schwarck of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren, Holly (Guy) Hut, Erin Kristoff, Jennifer (Andrew) Murr, Stacey Painter; four great-grandchildren Ashley Schwarck, Ryan Schwarck, Ridge Hut, and Cassie Kristoff. 
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Judy McCormick and Marceil Painter, and a grandson, John C. "Chris" Schwarck.
Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton and was a part of their sewing circle. She was a farmwife working side by side her husband Vernie on their farm. She and Vernie also enjoyed traveling to Florida, the Smokey Mountains and going on trip with the senior citizens.  Her hobbies include knitting and watching the Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 with Rev. Melodi Hagen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue or to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -