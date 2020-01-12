|
|
Betty L. Schwarck, 95, of Wapakoneta passed away at 11:56 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at Wapakoneta Manor.
She was born on Jan. 23, 1924 in Auglaize County to Elmer and Estella (Naylor) Martin who preceded her in death. On Jan. 5, 1943 she married Vernon L. "Vernie" Schwarck and he passed away on their 73rd wedding anniversary on Jan. 5, 2016.
Survivors include a son, John Schwarck of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren, Holly (Guy) Hut, Erin Kristoff, Jennifer (Andrew) Murr, Stacey Painter; four great-grandchildren Ashley Schwarck, Ryan Schwarck, Ridge Hut, and Cassie Kristoff.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Judy McCormick and Marceil Painter, and a grandson, John C. "Chris" Schwarck.
Betty was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton and was a part of their sewing circle. She was a farmwife working side by side her husband Vernie on their farm. She and Vernie also enjoyed traveling to Florida, the Smokey Mountains and going on trip with the senior citizens. Her hobbies include knitting and watching the Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 with Rev. Melodi Hagen officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Johns Volunteer Fire & Rescue or to Trinity Lutheran Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schlosserfuneralhome.com
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Jan. 13, 2020