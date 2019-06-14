Betty L. Werling, 99, of Cridersville, formerly of Wapakoneta, died 7:55 a.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Otterbein -Cridersville.

She was born May 14, 1920, in Shelby County, the daughter of Harley E. and Antoinette (Schumann) Rostorfer. On June 23, 1938, she married Leroy F. Werling, and he proceeded her in death on Jan. 18, 2004.

Survivors would include four daughters, Doris (Bill) Hinegardner, Dayton; Carol Hume (Jerry Grose), Cridersville; Lois Cook, Monmouth, IL; and Rita (Bill) Hubbard, Campbell, CA; 10 grandchildren, Penny (Steve) Cummings, Scott Hume, Mitchell (Pam) Hume, Joel (Mary Lou) Hume, Kathy Jordan, Lori (Bob) Steinbrunner, Todd (Tammy) Hinegardner, Lee Cook (Miller Prosser), Bob (Megan) Cook, and Krista (Chris) DuBridge;21 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Werling.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Betty was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Pete Hume and Jim Cook; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Leroy (Marge) Rostorfer, Robert (Louella) Rostorfer, and Calvin Rostorfer; and five sisters and four brothers-in-law, Goldie (Dale) Merriman, Ruth (Dean E.) Burden, Phyllis (Luther Dean) Burden, Gladys (Ken) Harrod, and Virginia Erb.

Betty was a life long partner in farming with her husband, Leroy. She also worked at Werner's Supermarket and Chesbroughs Market, both of Wapakoneta. Betty was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Wapakoneta. She loved her family and enjoyed baking chocolate chip cookies for her family and friends. Other interests included playing cards, reading, crocheting Mr. and Mrs. Snowman sets, and making plastic Easter bunny baskets, which continued after she went to Otterbein-Cridersville in 2014. While there, Betty and many of her friends were reunited. Everyone had a set of crocheted snowmen and a bunny basket. She loved giving.

Private family graveside services will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens, near Moulton, with Pastor Doug Pretorius officiating. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Rita's Hospice or St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Arrangements are being conducted by the Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary