Betty Taylor, 72, of Wapakoneta, died 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Jan. 9, 1948, in Pippa Passes, Ky., the daughter of Sylvester and Phoebe (Slone) Slone. She married Mike Taylor on May 17, 2018, in Sidney, and he survives.
She is survived by her three sons: John (Wendy) Reinig of St. Marys; Jason (Rachel Siegethaler) Reinig of Coldwater; James (Brittni Smith) Reinig of Wapakoneta. She is survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Pearl (Loy) Maggard of Hollybush, Ky.; Ruth (Billy) Howard of Ponchatoula, La.; Rita (Carlos) Mosley of Lima.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her siblings: Helen Slone; Hester Reynolds; Ruby Slone; Goldie Slone; Bethel Slone; Avenelle Slone; Ray Slone; Raffie Slone; Sylvia Kohlhorst.
Betty was a house cleaner and had attended Shekinah Temple in St. Marys. She loved going to garage sales and thrift shops, spending time with her grandchildren, camping, and photography.
In accordance with the orders of Gov. Mike DeWine during the coronavirus pandemic, private family-only funeral rites will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys. Private family burial rites will be held at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Condolences may be sent to Betty's family via Millerfuneralhomes.net
Published in Wapakoneta Daily News on Mar. 26, 2020